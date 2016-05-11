NEW YORK May 11 U.S. oil and gas explorer
SandRidge Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it would
not be able to file its financial results for the quarter ended
March 31 on time.
The company, which disclosed the delay in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been in talks with
its creditors on a restructuring deal ahead of a potential
bankruptcy.
A spokesman for SandRidge did not immediately return
requests for comment.
If the company files for bankruptcy, it would join dozens of
others that have sought court protection from their creditors
since the beginning of last year as commodity prices crashed.
Oil prices have sunk to below $50 from above $100 almost two
years ago.
Most recently, Linn Energy LLC filed for bankruptcy
Wednesday.
Oklahoma City-based SandRidge was once an investor darling,
started in 2006 by a former co-founder of natural gas company
Chesapeake Energy Corp.
In the filing, SandRidge said that it expects revenue and
income from operations for quarter ended March 31 would be
significantly lower than the same time last year because of the
fall in commodity prices and lower production.
SandRidge said that management's attention has been diverted
from the normal review of financial statements to negotiations
on the restructuring transaction, leading to the delay.
