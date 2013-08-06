Aug 6 SandRidge Energy Inc, the U.S. oil and gas company targeted by activist investors earlier this year, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as administrative costs rose.

SandRidge also raised its 2013 forecast for oil and gas production without increasing its budget.

SandRidge reported a second-quarter loss of $34 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a profit of $804 million or $1.46 per share, a year ago.