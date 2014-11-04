HOUSTON Nov 4 U.S. tight oil producer SandRidge
Energy Inc, already pressured by the loss of its No. 2
executive and doubts about the quality of its acreage, said on
Tuesday it would delay filing quarterly results and restate
previous ones because of an SEC review.
The company, which still plans to file an operational update
on Wednesday, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
had asked it to accrue liabilities it pays for a carbon dioxide
penalty on a quarterly basis instead of annually.
Tight oil is produced from rock like the Mississippi Lime
where SandRidge has most of its operations.
The company pays the penalty when it underdelivers carbon
dioxide to Occidental Petroleum Corp as part of a
long-term supply agreement.
"We are obviously disappointed in the distraction
this news may bring at such an otherwise exciting time for
SandRidge," SandRidge CEO James Bennett said in a statement. He
added that this "does not have any material impact on the core
sectors of our business."
News of the restatement that will go back to late 2012 sent
SandRidge shares tumbling 8 percent to $3.50 in late morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
So far this year, its shares have fallen more than 40
percent, underperforming an 18 percent decline in the SIG Oil
Exploration and Production Index, which has been hit by
sinking oil prices.
The company has had a tumultuous run since activist
investors complaining about the company's direction took over
its board and fired CEO Tom Ward in June 2013.
While the shakeup initially lifted its stock price, it has
since sunk and three months ago Chief Operating Officer David
Lawler departed for BP Plc's U.S. shale unit.
SandRidge sold U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets in January for
$750 million in a bid to focus more intently on increasing
onshore oil and gas production on 650,000 acres in northern
Oklahoma and southern Kansas' Mississippi Lime formation using
horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.
But Mississippi Lime acreage is widely viewed as less
productive than fields such as the Eagle Ford in Texas or the
Bakken in North Dakota, and U.S crude prices that have fallen 25
percent since late June are putting additional pressure on
producers.
In a bid to lift its share price, the company has announced
a stock buyback program and is planning to put its $1 billion
drilling water business into a tax-advantaged master limited
partnership (MLP), to lower its cost of capital and achieve a
fuller valuation for the unit.
Large SandRidge holders include a powerful triumvirate of
investors: New York-based hedge fund TPG Axon Capital, led by
Dinakar Singh, has a 7 percent stake in SandRidge; Leon
Cooperman's hedge fund Omega Advisors owns about 10 percent, and
Prem Watsa's Canadian investment group Fairfax Financial
Holdings owns about 7 percent.
