* Company has been under fire by investor TPG-Axon
* Four TPG-Axon-nominated directors join SandRidge board
* Board to review land deals by CEO Tom Ward
* Board to decide Ward's fate by June 30
* COO Grubb will resign
By Michael Erman and Anna Driver and Brian Grow
March 13 SandRidge Energy Inc and
activist hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital struck a deal on Wednesday
that could lead to the removal of the oil and gas company's
chief executive, marking the second time in two months that
allegations of self-dealing and poor performance have shaken a
U.S. energy firm.
The company has been under fire since last year from
TPG-Axon and another hedge fund for governance lapses and
strategic missteps. TPG-Axon, which owns 7.3 percent of
SandRidge, launched a campaign to oust Ward and the company's
entire board of directors.
SandRidge said that four directors nominated by TPG-Axon
will be added immediately to SandRidge's board, which will
engage an independent firm to review land deals by Ward and his
family. Chief Operating Officer Matthew Grubb plans to resign,
the company said on Wednesday, following talks with TPG-Axon.
Apart from claims of strategic missteps, TPG-Axon has
alleged that Ward and the company's board allowed WCT Resources,
an Oklahoma company run by Ward's son, Trent, to acquire the
rights to drill for oil and gas near SandRidge operations.
SandRidge said that its board will decide whether to
terminate Ward by June 30. SandRidge has said that its board
found no wrongdoing in the land deals and that WCT was "an
independent oil and gas company."
Ward's role in investment activities was first raised last
May. Reuters reported that in his prior role as president of
Chesapeake Energy Corp, Ward and Chesapeake chief
executive Aubrey McClendon had operated a $200 million hedge
fund which invested in oil and natural gas, the commodities
their companies produced.
In late January, Chesapeake said McClendon was stepping down
as CEO, in the wake of a broader series of Reuters articles
about the company.
TPG-Axon launched its bid to overhaul SandRidge's leadership
last November. The hedge fund's subsequent investigation of
Ward's related-party transactions was fueled in part by an
inquiry from Reuters that same month, during the news agency's
research for an article about such deals.
A Reuters review of chief executive Ward's employment
contracts found that SandRidge's board had given
Ward and his family wide latitude to profit from personal
oil-and-gas deals in ways that could pose potential conflicts of
interest. Ward has not responded to repeated requests for
comment about his or his family's land deals.
Even if Ward is not terminated by June 30, directors
nominated by TPG-Axon will be given majority control of the
board. A source familiar with TPG-Axon said the hedge fund's
position on Ward has not changed.
Ward is eligible to receive compensation worth more than $90
million if he is terminated without cause, according to SEC
filings. If he is fired for cause, he will not receive any
payments from the company.
'VICTORY FOR ACTIVISTS'
"I think this is entirely justified and it's a clear victory
for the activists," said Mark Hanson, oil company analyst at
Morningstar. "Given the stock price, the continued outspending
and the related party transactions, there is not a lot to like
about this name and it was driven by one man and his management
team."
The departure of Grubb and Ward is the latest governance
overhaul at a U.S. oil and gas company in the last year amid a
wave of shareholder activism.
Corporate governance experts said the spasm of leadership
overhauls at U.S. energy companies was unprecedented, spurred by
frustration with a cozy industry where many of the top
executives also founded the companies they ran.
"Some of these companies have had performance issues. Some
of them have had conflict issues. Some of them have had
performance issues combined with some dominating families," said
Charles Elson, director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate
Governance at the University of Delaware.
A series of Reuters investigations last year, coupled with
financial strain, led to the announcement that McClendon would
step down as CEO of Chesapeake, the Oklahoma City oil and gas
company he and Ward co-founded in 1989. McClendon will leave the
company April 1. He resigned as chairman of the company's board
last year, as part of a broader shake up in which six board
members have stepped down or will leave.
Like Ward, McClendon entwined his personal finances with
those of the company he ran far more than was disclosed to
shareholders.
Ward resigned from Chesapeake in 2006 to start his own
natural gas company, SandRidge, several miles away in Oklahoma
City.
This month, energy company Hess Corp agreed to
replace three board members and sell a range of assets amid
calls for change from investor Elliott Associates.
A vote on TPG-Axon's proposal to remove SandRidge's entire
board was set to wrap up on Friday. The fund agreed to shut down
that vote and end its plans to make proposals and nominate
directors at this year's annual meeting.
In a report to investors last month, influential proxy
advisory firm ISS endorsed the replacement of a majority of
SandRidge's board, in part because "the apparent failures of
stewardship on this board are legion."
SandRidge shares closed up 2 cents at $5.85 on the New York
Stock Exchange. The shares are down nearly 80 percent since
their November 2007 debut. The Dow Jones U.S. oil and gas
producers index - of which SandRidge is a component -
is up around 9 percent over that same period.