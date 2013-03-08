March 8 The board of Sandridge Energy Inc
was barred by a Delaware judge on Friday from impeding a
campaign by hedge fund TPG-Axon to replace the company's board.
TPG-Axon has been seeking solicitations from shareholders to
allow it to destagger and replace Sandridge's board, and
Sandridge has been seeking to revoke those consents.
Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Leo Strine wrote in a
38-page opinion that the company's board was barred from seeking
further consent revocations or from relying upon revocations it
had received.
Sandridge and TPG did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.