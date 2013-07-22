NEW YORK, July 22 Ousted SandRidge Energy Inc
Chief Executive Tom Ward sold nearly 10 million of the
oil and gas company's shares after he was fired last month,
bringing in about $47.4 million in proceeds.
The sales cut Ward's position in the company, which he
founded, by more than 40 percent, according to a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
SandRidge's board removed Ward in June after a months-long
struggle with activist investors who accused him of strategic
mistakes and self-dealing at the expense of shareholders.
Ward, who was also under fire for his high pay, received a
severance payment worth more than $90 million in cash and stock.
Ward sold nearly 3 million shares for $4.77 on June 27 and
another 7 million shares at $4.73 on July 12 in open market
transactions. He missed out on the recent surge in the company's
shares, which have risen more than 15 percent since the second
sale.
The sales reduced his holdings to about 13.5 million shares,
or 2.7 percent of SandRidge's outstanding stock, according to
the filing.
Under Ward, well results from the company's top growth
prospect, the Mississippi Lime in Oklahoma and Kansas,
disappointed investors. He was also criticized by investors for
reckless spending that created unnecessary risks for
shareholders.
Apart from claims of strategic missteps, activist investor
TPG-Axon alleged that Ward and the company's board allowed WCT
Resources, an Oklahoma company run by Ward's son Trent, to
acquire the rights to drill for oil and gas near SandRidge
operations.
SandRidge has said its board found no wrongdoing in the land
deals and that WCT was an independent oil and gas company.
Shares of SandRidge were down 2 cents at $5.64 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
SandRidge