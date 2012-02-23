Feb 23 SandRidge Energy Inc posted
a surprise quarterly profit for the second time in a row, helped
by an increase in oil output, and the oil and gas producer
projected higher 2012 production.
Oklahoma-based SandRidge said it expects full-year
production to come in at 32.3 million barrels of oil equivalent
(mmboe), higher than the 23.4 mmboe it produced in 2011.
Fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders
widened to $389 million, or 97 cents per share, compared with
$208 million, or 53 cents per share.
Adjusted net income was 2 cents per share. By that measure,
analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 1 cent a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and natural gas revenue increased 34 percent to $329.3
million. Quarterly output inched up 6 percent to 6.1 mmboe,
while oil production grew 26 percent to 3.3 million barrels from
year ago.
SandRidge shares closed at $8.24 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.