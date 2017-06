Aug 6 (Reuter) - SandRidge Energy, Inc. on Monday sold $1.1 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned total of $750 million, and took place in the 144a private placement market. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $825 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.5 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.57 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 1 AMT $275 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.625 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.241 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS