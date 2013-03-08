BRIEF-Sprague Resources sees full year 2017 expansion capex range of $19 mln - $22 mln - SEC Filing
* Sees full year 2017 expansion capex range of $19 to $22 million, DCF maintenance capex $14 to $17 million - SEC Filing
March 8 SandRidge Energy Inc : * Delaware court enjoins SandRidge Energy Inc board from impeding tpg's
consent solicitation until it approves tpg slate * Delaware court of chancery enjoins SandRidge Energy Inc board from
soliciting consent revocations * Delaware court of chancery enjoins SandRidge Energy Inc board from
voting proxies it received through consent revocations
* A company owned by Chairman & CEO and his immediate family bought 250,000 shares in NAT at $5.70 per share