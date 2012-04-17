April 17 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II,
SandRidge Energy's trust unit, priced its initial public
offering at $21 apiece, th e high-end of its indicated price
range, an underwriter told Reuters.
The trust, formed in December 2011 to own royalty interest
in oil and natural gas wells, was expecting to sell 26 million
common units at between $19 and $21 each.
The trust's common units are expected to begin trading on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDR".
In its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the trust had said it would deliver net proceeds of
the offering to units of SandRidge as part of consideration for
the conveyance of the royalty interests.
The trust will own overriding royalty interests in certain
of SandRidge's properties in the Mississippian formation in
northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, the filing said.
Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch acted
as lead underwriters to the offering.