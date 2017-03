HONG KONG May 24 Casino operator Sands China Ltd said on Friday that it had chosen Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as its new auditor.

Sands China, along with its controlling shareholder Las Vegas Sands Corp, received a letter in April from PricewaterhouseCoopers saying the firm would not stand for re-appointment as its auditor for the year ending Dec. 2013.

Deloitte's appointment is subject to shareholder approval.