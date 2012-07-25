Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson told analysts he will suggest a share buyback to his company's board of directors.
"I think I'm going to have a call with members of the board to see if we could put aside some money to buy back some shares at these prices," he said on the company's earnings conference call.
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
DUBAI, June 6 A Syrian refugee artist has spent 19 months creating a series of paintings in his Brussels studio showing world leaders as displaced or disenfranchised people and is showing them in a Dubai gallery.