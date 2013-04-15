(Repeats without changes to text)
By Farah Master
MACAU, April 14 Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's
reference to triad organised crime gangs in testimony in a
lawsuit has hit a raw nerve in Macau, the Chinese boomtown that
his Las Vegas Sands Corp helped transform from a
gangland haven into a $38 billion gambling capital.
The lawsuit against Sands was brought by Hong Kong
businessman Richard Suen, who is seeking $328 million he says he
is owed for helping the U.S. firm obtain one of three coveted
casino licenses in Macau, now the world's biggest gambling
market with annual revenues more than six times Las Vegas's.
Adelson's comments about triads reverberated across Macau
this week and prompted a former Sands partner, casino operator
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, to post a regulatory
filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange objecting to "certain
inaccurate statements".
Sands and Galaxy jointly won a Macau casino license in 2002,
but they failed to reach an operational agreement and split up.
Adelson, 79, when asked in a Las Vegas court why the two firms
could not work together, responded that Galaxy "had expressed
their judgement they were going to do business with either
reputed or triad people and we couldn't do that."
That comment, which drew little attention in Las Vegas, was
front-page news in Macau because it suggested China had failed
to clean up the violent gangs that dominated the gambling scene
a decade ago. Triads involved in Macau's VIP gaming rooms were
notorious for their heavy-handed methods of collecting on
gambling debt. Macau's VIP segment, where wealthy Chinese wager
millions, accounts for around 70 percent of total revenues.
A Galaxy spokesman said the company was seeking legal advice
and could not comment further.
Interviews with seven Macau gaming executives, including
four former Sands employees, revealed a sense of dismay that the
trial, watched locally online and tracked closely in the daily
papers, was drawing attention to a seedier side of Macau that
China has sought to scrub. The city wants to position itself as
a transparent and reputable tourist destination.
China cracked down on triads after it took formal control of
the former Portuguese colony in 1999. Back then, mobsters like
the infamous Wan "Broken Tooth" Kuok-koi gave Macau a name for
violence as much as gambling.
Macau's casino revenue hit $38 billion last year, dwarfing
Las Vegas's $6 billion. Unlike Vegas, where fun-seekers can
dine, see showbiz legends and go nightclubbing without laying a
dollar on the tables, Macau's visitors tend to focus intently on
betting in its massive, packed gambling halls.
'EVERYONE IS WATCHING'
Macau, home to 500,000 people, is the only place in China
where casino gambling is legal. Gaming accounts for 70 percent
of its government revenues, which explains why the trial has
received so much interest.
In China, court proceedings are normally closed, so the open
access to the Sands hearing - and its allegations of Macau gang
activity and backroom deals - makes for prime viewing.
"Everyone is watching this," said a casino executive in
Macau who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
matter. "Adelson's comments have so many underlying meanings
that are embarrassing. Talking about triads, whether it is true
or not, implies the government didn't do a good job at cleaning
up Macau."
Some casino sources expressed surprise that Adelson would
draw negative attention to a city that helped turn Sands into a
$46 billion company. Sands owns four of Macau's 35 casinos -
more than any other U.S. firm - and its Macau operations
generated about 60 percent of the company's total 2012 casino
revenues of $9 billion.
"Why is he killing the goose that gave him the gold?" a
casino executive asked.
Several executives questioned why Sands did not settle the
lawsuit to prevent unflattering details from reaching the public
domain. Former Sands executive William Widner said he had lost
confidence in Adelson because of the Suen trial.
"This trial was injurious to relations in China; it should
have never been in a courtroom like this," Widner said in court
on Wednesday.
REPUTATION RISK
This is the first of three legal battles that are casting an
uncomfortable spotlight on how Macau awarded lucrative gambling
licenses in 2002, a source of controversy because little was
publically revealed about how the winners were selected.
The lawsuits show behind-the-scenes jockeying and close
connections between business and government as 21 bidders were
whittled down to three - the Sands-Galaxy partnership, Macau
kingpin Stanley Ho, and Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn's Wynn
Resorts Ltd.
After Galaxy and Sands split, Macau awarded a sub-concession
license to Sands for no charge, which was controversial because
Wynn and Ho's SJM were able to sell their sub-concessions to
Melco Crown and MGM Resorts for $900 million and $200 million
respectively.
A Sands spokesman declined to discuss any specifics
regarding the concession license process.
Some Macau residents welcomed the closer scrutiny that came
with the lawsuits.
"The Macau people want to hear more about these cases, find
out how the license process worked," said Jose Coutinho, a
directly elected member of Macau's legislative assembly who is
known for promoting democratic reforms. "The government should
set up an independent panel to find out what happened when the
licenses were awarded."
The Macau government did not respond to email and telephone
requests for comment.
But the Macau Business Daily, the city's main
English-language daily, said the city's reputation was at risk.
"Things can be said in U.S. courts - and then reported by
the media using the rule of court privilege there - that if
repeated outside the tribunal or in other jurisdictions might be
considered inflammatory or even defamatory," it wrote in an
editorial published on Thursday.
(Editing by Emily Kaiser and Daniel Magnowski)