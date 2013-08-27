LOS ANGELES Aug 27 The U.S. Attorney's Office
in Los Angeles will not bring a criminal or civil case against
Las Vegas Sands Corp following a probe into its failure
to file suspicious activity reports related to certain
high-rolling gamblers, the office said in a press release on
Tuesday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin S. Rosenberg said in a letter
to Sands attorney Laurence Urgenson, dated Aug. 26 and obtained
by Reuters, that the federal government entered into a two-year
agreement not to prosecute, based on the company's cooperation.
Sands also agreed to return $47.4 million to the U.S.
Treasury, which Rosenberg said represents funds the casino
accepted from high-roller businessman Zhenli Ye Gon.
"The company cooperated fully and that effort was clearly
recognized by the government," said Ron Reese, spokesman for the
Las Vegas Sands.