HONG KONG, June 5 Sands China Ltd, the
Macau casino controlled by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson, has
received approval to transfer land rights for an apartment-hotel
tower, allowing the company to sell shares in the property.
Sands China announced the approval on Wednesday in a
statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company has been
trying since 2008 to make money from the apartment-hotel tower,
which is located on the Cotai strip in the world's largest
gambling center.
The agreement allows the casino operator to sell shares in
the property to buyers purchasing co-op units.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)