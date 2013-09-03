HONG KONG, Sept 3 The chief operating officer of
Macau casino Sands China Ltd, controlled by U.S.
billionaire Sheldon Adelson, has resigned, a company
representative said on Tuesday.
David Sisk, who was formerly chief financial officer at Wynn
Resorts and has been at Sands China for about three
years, is no longer with the company.
"The company does not comment on personnel movement," the
Sands China representative added in an email to Reuters. Sisk
could not be reached for comment.
In May, Las Vegas Sands posted better-than-expected
first-quarter earnings, helped by good results at its operations
in Macau and Singapore.
Shares of Sands China, which have risen nearly 37 percent so
far this year, closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, lagging a 1
percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.