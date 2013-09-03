HONG KONG, Sept 3 The chief operating officer of Macau casino Sands China Ltd, controlled by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson, has resigned, a company representative said on Tuesday.

David Sisk, who was formerly chief financial officer at Wynn Resorts and has been at Sands China for about three years, is no longer with the company.

"The company does not comment on personnel movement," the Sands China representative added in an email to Reuters. Sisk could not be reached for comment.

In May, Las Vegas Sands posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, helped by good results at its operations in Macau and Singapore.

Shares of Sands China, which have risen nearly 37 percent so far this year, closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, lagging a 1 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.