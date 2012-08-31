STOCKHOLM Aug 31 Sandvik :
* Shuffles top executives
* Anders Thelin, member of Group Executive Management,
President of the Sandvik Venture business area and with overall
responsibly for the Group's research and development activities,
will retire
* Tomas Nordahl, member of Group Executive Management and Head
of IT, sourcing and strategy, has been appointed the new
President of Sandvik Venture
* Olle Wijk, Chairman of Sandvik's R&D Board and Director of
Technology and Research at the Sandvik Materials Technology
business area, will assume overall responsibility for the
Group's research and development and become a member of
Sandvik's expanded Group Executive Management team.