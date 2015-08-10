* Chairman says change was initiated by the board

* Chairman and new CEO former colleagues at Atlas Copco

* Sandvik has lagged peers in recent years (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 Swedish engineering group Sandvik has appointed Bjorn Rosengren as chief executive, replacing Olof Faxander who will leave the company with immediate effect.

Sandvik has struggled with weak demand in its mining, oil and gas markets in the face of lower commodity prices, losing ground to peers. Restructuring efforts since Faxander took the reins in 2011 have failed to have a significant impact on profit, leaving its shares lagging European peers.

Sandvik's shares are down 29 percent since Faxander took charge, compared with a 60 percent increase in shares of peer Atlas Copco.

Rosengren, currently chief executive at Finland's Wartsila , will take the post on Nov. 1, Sandvik said on Monday.

"The change of ... CEO was initiated by the board," Sandvik Chairman Johan Molin said in a statement, confirming a media report earlier on Monday that a dismissal of Faxander was imminent.

Molin, who was elected chairman in May, previously worked at Atlas Copco, as did Rosengren.

The Stockholm bourse after its close lifted a trading halt in Sandvik that was introduced after Sandvik's shares rose on the source-based media report.

Wartsila said separately company veteran Jaakko Eskola would become CEO on Nov. 1. Sandvik Chief Financial Officer Mats Backman will be acting CEO until Rosengren takes on the job, Sandvik said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)