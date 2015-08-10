* Chairman says change was initiated by the board
STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 Swedish engineering group
Sandvik has appointed Bjorn Rosengren as chief
executive, replacing Olof Faxander who will leave the company
with immediate effect.
Sandvik has struggled with weak demand in its mining, oil
and gas markets in the face of lower commodity prices, losing
ground to peers. Restructuring efforts since Faxander took the
reins in 2011 have failed to have a significant impact on
profit, leaving its shares lagging European peers.
Sandvik's shares are down 29 percent since Faxander took
charge, compared with a 60 percent increase in shares of peer
Atlas Copco.
Rosengren, currently chief executive at Finland's Wartsila
, will take the post on Nov. 1, Sandvik said on
Monday.
"The change of ... CEO was initiated by the board," Sandvik
Chairman Johan Molin said in a statement, confirming a media
report earlier on Monday that a dismissal of Faxander was
imminent.
Molin, who was elected chairman in May, previously worked at
Atlas Copco, as did Rosengren.
The Stockholm bourse after its close lifted a trading halt
in Sandvik that was introduced after Sandvik's shares rose on
the source-based media report.
Wartsila said separately company veteran Jaakko Eskola would
become CEO on Nov. 1. Sandvik Chief Financial Officer Mats
Backman will be acting CEO until Rosengren takes on the job,
Sandvik said.
