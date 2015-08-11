STOCKHOLM Aug 11 Hopes that Sandvik's new CEO can repeat his trick of boosting profit at Finland's Wartsila sent shares in the Swedish tool and mining equipment firm higher on Tuesday with analysts expecting increased cost cutting and efficiencies.

Sandvik said late on Monday it would replace CEO Olof Faxander after 4-1/2 years in the job during which its shares in had badly underperformed peers such as Atlas Copco.

During Bjorn Rosengren's time at Wartsila, about the same that Faxander was at Sandvik, shares in the power plant and marine engine firm roughly doubled as Rosengren changed the company's focus from driving growth to boosting profitability and ensured a focus on customers with the biggest potential.

Analysts said his focus on technology development, boosting the company's service business and negotiating successful M&A had helped Wartsila.

Rosengren may need to look over Sandvik's savings programme as well as its business portfolio.

"Sandvik has a tough situation due to weak demand in several areas. They will have to increase the speed in their savings and also increase the magnitude of their savings," said Handelsbanken analyst Peder Frolen.

Rosengren will also renew links with Sandvik chairman Johan Molin as both worked at Atlas Copco. Rosengren joined Atlas Copco in 1998 and was head of Construction and Mining Technique from 2002 until leaving the firm in 2011 to lead Wartsila.

Molin was at Atlas between 1983 and 2001, leading its Industrial Air division during his last three years. For the past decade Molin has been CEO of lockmaker Assa Abloy , where he has led restructuring efforts and made a large number of acquisitions.

"Given the probable consensus between them on strategy and how to run a business from their time at Atlas Copco with incremental sales coming with a very high incremental margin, balance sheet efficiency, and process follow up and monitoring, I believe the combination of chairman and CEO will be very fruitful and profitable for shareholders," Mathias Leijon, head of fundamental equities at Nordea Investment Management, which holds 1.7 percent of Sandvik shares, said.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

Sandvik shares rose as much as 6.5 percent and closed up 1.1 percent, outperforming the Stockholm bluechip index, which fell 1.3 percent, and adding to a rise of 3.9 percent on Monday.

Rosengren gave few clues about what changes he would make at Sandvik but will launch a strategic review of operations when he takes over in November.

"What the changes are today, it is premature to answer at this stage," he told a telephone conference.

However, Molin said Faxander had not been aggressive enough in measures to turn the company around: "Olof has done a lot of good things, but unfortunately it has not been enough".

Since Faxander took the helm, Sandvik shares had fallen by 31 percent until Friday's close, while Atlas Copco shares had risen 52 percent, as Faxander's efforts to boost profitability and growth in Sandvik's business areas have mostly fallen short of his own targets, set in 2011.

Faxander's departure follows a cull of top chiefs and board members in companies controlled by Swedish investment company Industrivarden in the wake of a corporate spending scandal at hygiene products maker SCA.

The company, one of the world's top makers of mining equipment and metal-cutting tools, has ongoing cost cuttings to be completed by the end of 2016, set to deliver annual savings of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($126.3 million). ($1 = 8.7117 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg, editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)