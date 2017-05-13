STOCKHOLM Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.

Sandvik said computers handling both administration and production were hit in a number of countries where the company operates, with some production forced to stop.

"In some cases the effects were small, in others they were a little larger," Head of External Communications Par Altan said.

"In some cases, certain production has been affected. Certain, but far from all of it."

Altan would not say which countries had been affected or give further details on the impact on production.

He said Sandvik was now assessing the situation.

