Jan 19 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik
said on Thursday it had failed to close a deal to sell
the loss-making Mining Systems unit to CoBe Capital. It said the
process to exit the business would now continue with different
interested buyers.
* Says deal will not be finalized according to original plan
as all conditions for closing have not been met
* Says process to exit from the Mining Systems business
continues with different interested parties
* Had earlier announced the ambition to close the Mining
Systems transaction during Q4 2016
* "I am disappointed that we have not been able to close the
transaction as planned. However, we relentlessly progress to
find a solution for our exit from the project business Mining
Systems", Sandvik CEO Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.
* Sandvik said in July it had signed a deal to sell Mining
Systems to private equity firm CoBe Capital, leading to a
capital loss of 800 million crowns ($89 million)
* In 2015, the loss-making Mining Systems unit had annual
sales of 5 billion crowns
($1 = 8.9501 Swedish crowns)
Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom