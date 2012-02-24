STOCKHOLM Feb 24 Swedish engineer Sandvik
is to sell its medical technology business to private
equity-owned Orchid Orthopedic Solutions for an undisclosed sum,
as it further streamlines its business.
"The divestment of Sandvik Medical Solutions is in line with
our strategy to exit operations outside of the defined core
businesses," Anders Thelin, president of Sandvik's Venture
business area, said on Friday.
Last year, Sandvik said it would consider selling its
non-core Medical Solutions business, which makes medical
implants and orthopaedic and dental instruments, as it sought to
boost profitability under its new chief executive, Olof
Faxander.
The Medical Solutions business employs around 550 people and
had sales of about 600 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) last
year. Orchid is owned by private equity firm Altor's Fund III.
Reuters reported in September that Altor was eyeing the
medical business of Sandvik, whose main products are
construction and mining equipment and industrial tools, with the
business expected to fetch around $100 million.
Sandvik said it expected the sale to be concluded in March.
($1 = 6.6400 Swedish crowns)
