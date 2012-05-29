* CEO sees no significant change from first quarter demand
* Says eurozone turmoil may be weighing some on construction
* Says North America, mining sector demand still strong
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, May 29 Swedish engineering
group Sandvik > said on Tuesday demand was holding up
strongly across its businesses in the second quarter apart from
construction where the European market was showing some impact
from the euro zone crisis.
The maker of products from stainless steel alloys to tools
for the mining industry racked up a record order intake in the
first quarter on booming demand from mining and positive
developments in nearly all regions, even in struggling Europe,
its biggest market.
"If you look so far into the second quarter we don't really
see any significant changes in this picture," Chief Executive
Olof Faxander told analysts and media at an investor day.
"Possibly, the construction market is being affected
negatively by developments in Greece and so on, for example.
Still, Europe and Chinese growth are slower, while we see a
strong development in North America and the mining regions in
Latin America and Australia."
The Swedish company is restructuring its business after
briefly slipping into the red in the wake of the global
financial crisis.
Former SSAB head Faxander, seen as a rising star
among industrial executives in Sweden, was appointed last year
to lead the overhaul of the group.
The goal set last year is to turn around the group's
materials technology and construction divisions which have
lagged profitability at Sandvik's biggest divisions mining and
industrial machining. A sale of all or part of construction and
the materials arm is an option if their earnings do not improve.
To that end, Sandvik is cutting costs by 1 billion crowns
($139.34 million), mainly within those two units.
"We are a bit of a bipolar company, where we have two parts
or business areas that are super performers, while we have two
parts where we (face) challenges to lift performance," Faxander
said. "We have very different approaches here."
Sandvik's first-quarter report in late April provided some
evidence that the restructuring had begun to bear fruit with
operating margins, while still way short of the group average,
rising at both units.
Sandvik also announced the appointment of Emil Nilsson, a
manager with experience of restructuring at telecoms gear maker
Ericsson, as chief financial officer of the group,
replacing Ola Salmen who is due to step down later this year.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom. Editing by
Jane Merriman)