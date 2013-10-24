* Sweden's Sandvik says Q3 mining orders down 17 percent
* EBIT 2.5 billion crowns vs forecast 2.7 billion
* Finland's Metso says mining, construction orders down 19
percent
* Steps up programme of costs cuts
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Swedish machinery and tool
maker Sandvik said on Thursday a sharp fall in demand
from a shrinking mining industry was showing signs of levelling
out.
But the slump still hit its earnings, and led to a fall in
orders at Finnish rival Metso, which also stepped up
a programme of cost cuts.
The global mining industry is under pressure to reduce
overheads as demand for raw materials levels off after a decade
of strong growth, and sector heavyweights led by BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto have slashed capital spending by
billions of dollars.
The cuts have translated into job losses and plunging order
intakes for a cluster of Nordic suppliers.
Sandvik, which together with Swedish peer Atlas Copco
supplies more than half the world's underground
mining gear, said the order intake in its mining business fell
17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.
The rate of decline eased from the second quarter, however.
"The mining market has stabilised at a low level and now we
are at least booking orders at the same rate as we are
invoicing," Sandvik Chief Executive Olof Faxander told a
conference call with reporters.
But while demand from the mining industry showed signs
bottoming out, project delays and order deferrals continued to
affect large parts of Sandvik's mining business, which accounts
for roughly a third of group sales, the company said.
Sandvik, which unveiled a new round of cost cuts last month,
said order cancellations were negligible but that lead times in
its equipment order pipeline were running as short as three
months compared to roughly 9-12 months ahead of the slowdown, a
sure sign of a dwindling backlog.
A top supplier of drill rigs and loaders, Sandvik said
operating earnings fell to 2.53 billion crowns ($397 million)
from a year-ago 3.33 billion, short of a mean forecast of 2.68
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Metso, which ranks as a second-line mining supplier along
with Denmark's FLSmidth and Finland's Outotec
, said separately on Thursday that third quarter
mining and construction orders fell 19 percent.
That pushed group bookings down by a similar amount to 1.25
billion euros - well below analysts' forecasts for 1.48 billion.
Metso, also contending with weakness in its pulp, paper and
power business, said it would increase planned costs cuts to 100
million euros ($138 million) by the end of 2015 in the face of
what it called a "volatile" market environment.
That would involve closing small domestic operations and job
losses at its metal recycling plant in Duesseldorf, Germany.
GLOBAL SLOWDOWN
The global reach of the mining slowdown was in full view
earlier this week when Wall Street-listed Caterpillar Inc
, the world's biggest maker of mining and construction
gear, yet again cut its full-year revenue outlook and forecast a
further decline in mining-related sales in 2014.
Most metals and raw materials prices have come off this
year, though Sandvik noted resilience in copper, supported
largely by demand from China, which accounts for roughly 40
percent of global refined copper.
"Copper is the area we consider strongest at the moment
while gold, silver, iron ore and coal all are pretty weak
markets," CEO Faxander said. "Above all coal in the western
world is the single toughest segment."
Copper projects put up for sale by retrenching majors, for
example, have been among the first to fly off the shelves as
strategic buyers in China in particular fear a future supply
crunch, as major historic mines begin to age.
Sandvik also makes a wide range of metal-cutting tools and
speciality steels, but the mining slump loomed large over group
order intake which fell to 20.2 billion crowns from 21.8 billion
a year ago, just below the 20.3 billion seen by analysts.
Metso, which like Outotec issued a profit warning last week,
was set to issue its full earnings report later on Thursday
while Atlas Copco reports on Friday and FLSmidth on Nov. 6.