STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish machinery and tool
maker Sandvik has posted record orders and a surprise
rise in quarterly earnings, after strong demand in its
industrial tools and mining business more than offset patchy
activity in Asia.
Sandvik and domestic rival Atlas Copco, also due
to report earnings on Friday, have both benefited from brisk
business in the industrial and mining sectors while construction
and, more recently, a Chinese slowdown are worries.
The maker of products ranging from tools for rock drilling
to steel alloys said order bookings in the first three months of
the year rose 16 percent to a record to 28.9 billion crowns
($4.3 billion), compared with a forecast for 25.6 billion.
"The global market situation remained favourable and demand
was high for the greater part of Sandvik's products and services
in the first quarter," the company said.
"Although the market scenario was largely stable in Europe
and strong in North and South America, it was a mixed picture in
Asia, where development in China in particular fluctuated
significantly among the various segments."
Sandvik, also a producer of specialty steel, said operating
earnings rose 17 percent to 3.82 billion crowns, compared with a
forecast for a fall to 3.16 billion in a Reuters poll.
In construction, the debt crisis has hit demand in large
swathes of Europe while concerns have grown about the extent of
a slowdown in China due to tighter credit and expectations of
slower growth in the Asian powerhouse this year.
Earlier this week, the unease was underscored as worries
about China overshadowed strong earnings from U.S. group
Caterpillar, the world's biggest maker of construction
gear.
Sandvik said part of the Chinese market had been hit by
government austerity measures intended to engineer a soft
landing in the world's second biggest economy, adding the
climate in building remained "turbulent" in much of Asia.
The company, which struggled considerably more than Atlas
Copco during the global financial crisis, is in the middle of a
restructuring.
($1 = 6.7144 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)