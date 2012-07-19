STOCKHOLM, July 19 Machinery and tool maker Sandvik posted second-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday on the back of strong demand but said it was entering the third quarter with an elevated amount of caution due to increasing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Sweden's Sandvik said operating earnings rose to 4.21 billion Swedish crowns ($606.28 million) from a year-ago 3.56 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast for 3.95 billion in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)