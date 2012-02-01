* EBIT before one-offs 3.2 bln SEK vs consensus 3.6 bln

* Q4 market was largely unchanged vs Q3

* Targets 8 pct sales growth

* Previous 8 pct sales growth target excluded acquisitions

* Eurozone woes, China austerity hit H2 business climate (Adds detail, background, shares, analyst)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik set lower growth ambitions amid a souring business climate on Wednesday as it posted a smaller rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit.

The maker of products from stainless steel alloys to tools for rock drilling said that although the global business climate was much better in 2011 than in 2010 as a whole, it had been worse in the second half of the year than in the first.

"The second half of the year was marked by increased macroeconomic turbulence mainly linked to the euro crisis in Europe combined with financial austerity in China, which dampened the activity in several segments," Sandvik said.

Sandvik, which has warned it was bracing for slower economic growth, said it now targets total sales growth of 8 percent, softening a previous growth target which also stood at 8 percent but excluded acquisitions.

Many analysts had expected Sandvik to lower the target.

Sandvik, which is in the middle of a large restructuring of it operations, also lowered its target for handouts to shareholders to 50 percent of profit, from previously more than 50 percent. It set a dividend of 3.25 crowns per share, slightly above expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm has been buoyed by rapid recovery in demand, not least from a booming mining industry, after being among the hardest hit Swedish engineers during the financial crisis.

"The market situation for Sandvik's operations in the fourth quarter was largely unchanged compared with the preceding quarter," it said.

On Tuesday, Swedish peer Atlas Copco said demand for its products was set to weaken from current high levels due to global economic uncertainty.

Sandvik's quarterly group operating profit before goodwill write-down and restructuring costs stood at 3.2 billion crowns ($470 million) against 3.1 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.6 billion.

One-off charges including restructuring costs totalled 1.6 billion crowns, roughly in line with expectations.

Sandvik's shares were down 4.3 percent to two-week lows at 0827 GMT, underperforming the wider market in Stockholm .

($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)