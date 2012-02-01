STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish specialty steel
and tool maker Sandvik posted on Wednesday a smaller
rise than expected in fourth-quarter core operating profit and
adjusted its growth target.
Operating profit before goodwill write-down and
restructuring costs stood at 3.2 billion crowns ($470 million)
against 3.1 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.6
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Items affecting comparability totalled 1.6 billion crowns.
Sandvik said it now targets total sales growth of 8 percent.
Its previous growth target was for organic growth of 8 percent.
"The market situation for Sandvik's operations in the fourth
quarter was largely unchanged compared with the preceding
quarter," the company said.
($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns)
