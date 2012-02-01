STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik posted on Wednesday a smaller rise than expected in fourth-quarter core operating profit and adjusted its growth target.

Operating profit before goodwill write-down and restructuring costs stood at 3.2 billion crowns ($470 million) against 3.1 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Items affecting comparability totalled 1.6 billion crowns.

Sandvik said it now targets total sales growth of 8 percent. Its previous growth target was for organic growth of 8 percent.

"The market situation for Sandvik's operations in the fourth quarter was largely unchanged compared with the preceding quarter," the company said.

($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)