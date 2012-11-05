LONDON Nov 5 Investors in a specialist
financial bond designed to protect Swiss Re from
natural disaster claims could lose money once the bill from
superstorm Sandy is totted up.
"If property losses turn out to be at the high end of the
current estimates, Combine Re cat bond investors will sustain
losses," ratings agency Moody's wrote a research note, referring
to a claims forecast in the range of $7 billion to $20 billion.
Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer, raised $200
million from the sale of the Combine Re catastrophe bonds in
March.
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers to manage their exposure to natural
disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market
investors.
They are sold to investors such as pension funds, which
receive an income in return for agreeing to pay some of the
issuers' claims if an earthquake or hurricane strikes.
The proceeds from the Combine Re cat bond are earmarked to
help Swiss Re to absorb potential claims from two of its insurer
customers in the United States, the Country Mutual Insurance
Company and the North Carolina Farm Mutual Insurance Company.
A Swiss Re spokesman declined to comment, saying that it was
too soon to make a reliable estimate of the storm's financial
impact.
Last week analysts said that Sandy is unlikely to trigger
large-scale losses on cat bonds.