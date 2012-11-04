NEW YORK Nov 4 NuStar Energy LP said on Sunday it hoped "very soon" to restore pipeline and barge deliveries at its Linden, New Jersey, terminal, which it said earlier in the week had sustained severe damage from Hurricane Sandy.

NuStar's marine terminal at Linden, an energy storage and pipeline hub that was among the hardest-hit areas by Sandy, has 23 tanks capable of storing 4.1 million barrels of refined fuels, with one ship dock and two barge docks. All eight racks at its truck terminal were back in operation, it said.