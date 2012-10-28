NEW YORK Oct 28 Phillips 66 began to cut rates at its 238,000-barrels-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Sandy expected on Monday, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Sunday.

The refinery, located on the southern edge of the New York Harbor, was shut during Hurricane Irene in August last year.

It was not clear what units or by how much rates were cut at the plant.