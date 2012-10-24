Oct 24 Sandy formed into a category 1 hurricane
on Wednesday, and was located about 65 miles (100 km) south of
Kingston, Jamaica, and about 235 miles (380 km) south-southwest
of Guantanamo, Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in
its latest bulletin.
"The center of Sandy is expected to move near or over
eastern Jamaica this afternoon and this evening, move over
eastern Cuba tonight and Thursday morning, and approach the
central Bahamas on Thursday," the NHC said.
Data from an air force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft
indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80
miles per hour (130 km per hour), and some additional
strengthening is likely before Sandy moves over Jamaica, it
added.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)