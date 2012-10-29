Oct 29 Hurricane Sandy, located about 110 miles (180 km) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and about 175 miles (285 km) south-southeast of New York City, is expected to make landfall early Monday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin. "Sandy is now moving toward the northwest near 28 miles per hour (44 km per hour). This general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon and evening until landfall occurs, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight," the agency said. Sandy, which was packing maximum sustained winds near 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour) with higher gusts, is expected to transition into a frontal or wintertime low pressure system later today or tonight, the NHC said. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)