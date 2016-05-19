May 19 Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 255,200 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 26 to May 31

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 8,500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/A5eRD9

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)