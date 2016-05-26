BRIEF-African Dawn Capital cancels Elite Transaction, to recover damages
* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction
May 26 Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd :
* Says it offered an off-floor distribution of 255,200 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 26
* Says offering price of 1,164 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 8,500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BWDq9w
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada