May 26 Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd :

* Says it offered an off-floor distribution of 255,200 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 26

* Says offering price of 1,164 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 8,500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BWDq9w

