WELLINGTON May 24 New Zealand fishing company Sanford Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in first-half profits on firm and stable prices on Friday, and said it was looking for a similar second half.

Sanford said net profit for the six months to March 31 was NZ$14.03 million ($11.4 million) compared with NZ$13.3 million during the same period last year.

The company declared an unchanged dividend of 9 cents a share.

"If catches and aquaculture production levels are achieved as planned we expect that profitability for the second six months will be at a similar level as the first period," the company said in a statement.

Shares in Sanford were untraded on Friday, but closed at NZ$4.75 on Thursday, having touched an 18-month high of NZ$4.90 earlier in the week.

So far this year the stock has risen about 11 percent compared with a 13 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

($1=NZ$1.23)

