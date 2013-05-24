BRIEF-Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
* Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
WELLINGTON May 24 New Zealand fishing company Sanford Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in first-half profits on firm and stable prices on Friday, and said it was looking for a similar second half.
Sanford said net profit for the six months to March 31 was NZ$14.03 million ($11.4 million) compared with NZ$13.3 million during the same period last year.
The company declared an unchanged dividend of 9 cents a share.
"If catches and aquaculture production levels are achieved as planned we expect that profitability for the second six months will be at a similar level as the first period," the company said in a statement.
Shares in Sanford were untraded on Friday, but closed at NZ$4.75 on Thursday, having touched an 18-month high of NZ$4.90 earlier in the week.
So far this year the stock has risen about 11 percent compared with a 13 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index .
($1=NZ$1.23)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Welly Jamin as new general manager, effective March 29