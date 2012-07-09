July 9 Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded by
three notches $28.1 million of San Francisco Community College
District's general obligation debt, citing questions about the
City College of San Francisco's management and how that puts its
accreditation at risk.
The downgrade to 'A' from 'AA' affects bonds issued in 2002
and reflects concerns about the financial management at the
community college raised by the state accrediting commission for
community and junior colleges, Fitch said in a statement. The
college has about 90,000 students.
Fitch also put the debt on its "Negative Rating Watch,"
signaling the bonds are at risk of further downgrades.
"The Negative Rating Watch reflects Fitch's concern over the
district's ability to adequately address the 14 commission
identified fiscal, management and planning recommendations (many
dating from 2006) and successfully maintain accreditation," the
rating agency said.
City College of San Francisco could lose its accreditation
and with that state and federal funds, which would likely
trigger another downgrade, Fitch said.
The college has until Oct. 15 to submit a plan to address
the accrediting commission's concerns, followed by a full report
due next March.
The commission last week notified the college by letter that
it must make a case for its accreditation to be continued. The
commission has concerns about the college's finances, audit
practices, long-range liabilities and its administrative
leadership.