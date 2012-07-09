July 9 Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded by three notches $28.1 million of San Francisco Community College District's general obligation debt, citing questions about the City College of San Francisco's management and how that puts its accreditation at risk.

The downgrade to 'A' from 'AA' affects bonds issued in 2002 and reflects concerns about the financial management at the community college raised by the state accrediting commission for community and junior colleges, Fitch said in a statement. The college has about 90,000 students.

Fitch also put the debt on its "Negative Rating Watch," signaling the bonds are at risk of further downgrades.

"The Negative Rating Watch reflects Fitch's concern over the district's ability to adequately address the 14 commission identified fiscal, management and planning recommendations (many dating from 2006) and successfully maintain accreditation," the rating agency said.

City College of San Francisco could lose its accreditation and with that state and federal funds, which would likely trigger another downgrade, Fitch said.

The college has until Oct. 15 to submit a plan to address the accrediting commission's concerns, followed by a full report due next March.

The commission last week notified the college by letter that it must make a case for its accreditation to be continued. The commission has concerns about the college's finances, audit practices, long-range liabilities and its administrative leadership.