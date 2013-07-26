July 26 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday
it cut San Francisco Community College District's general
obligation bonds to A2 from A1, affecting about $358 million of
debt.
The outlook is negative.
The downgrade reflects the increased possibility that the
district will lose its accreditation in about one year, causing
it to close, the rating agency said in a statement.
The City College said in July that the decision by the
Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has
decided to terminate its accreditation effective July 31, 2014,
is not yet final.