April 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Monday revised San Francisco's AA general obligation bond rating
outlook to stable from negative, citing improvement in the
city's general fund reserve.
"The outlook revision reflects our view of the improvement
in the city's general fund reserve to a level we consider
strong, based on our GO criteria ratios," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Misty Newland.
S&P also took into account "the city's history of balancing
the current-year budget sufficient to maintain its general
reserve required by board policy despite recurring budget
deficits," Newland said.
S&P also affirmed the city's AA long-term and underlying
(SPUR) GO ratings as well as the AA-minus SPUR lease revenue
bonds rating.