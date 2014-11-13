BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Nov 13 Sangui Biotech International Inc :
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company came to $194,168 (Q1/2013: $172.202)
* Says for Q1 reports revenues from product sales and royalties in amount of $73,470 (Q1/2013: $26,527) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago