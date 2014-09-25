BRIEF-Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin's unit signs supply contract worth $99.8 mln
* Says unit Asymchem Inc signs five-year supply contract worth $99.8 million
Sept 25 Sangui Biotech International Inc : * Says FY 2014 revenues of $133,470 after $105,487 in the previous
financial year * Says Q4 revenues came in at $43,729 (q4/2013: $24,056) * Says FY 2014 net loss of $1.4 million up from loss of $2.1 million
* Says its medical investment management unit plans to buy 60 percent stake in three Hangzhou-based geriatric nursing hospitals for 228 million yuan