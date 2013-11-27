(Repeats without changes to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Bath and toilet maker Sanitec said on Wednesday its shares would be offered at between 54 and 66 Swedish crowns each in its Stockholm listing, meaning the firm would get a market capitalization of as much as 6.6 billion crowns ($1.0 billion).

Sanitec, controlled by Swedish private equity firm EQT, said it would offer 40 percent of Sanitec shares in the offering but that the amount could be increased by 12.2 percentage points.

In addition, an over-allotment option of stock representing up to 15.0 percent of the total number of shares in the offering had been granted, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.5774 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)