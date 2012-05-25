STOCKHOLM/LONDON May 25 Makers of toilets and taps are sizing up Finnish rival Sanitec, put on the block by private equity group EQT with a price tag of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), people familiar with the situation said.

Spanish family-owned group Roca, Japan's JS Group Corporation and Turkey's Eczacibasi Holding, which has joined forces with private equity firm KKR, are all considering binding bids for Sanitec.

Private equity groups Bain Capital, owner of Ideal Standard, and Nordic Capital, a long-term rival to EQT in the Scandinavian markets, have also gone through into the second round of the auction process, which is being conducted by UBS.