Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (C) embraces his sister Priya Dutt at his residence in Mumbai July 31, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to five years in jail for getting guns from gangsters involved in the 1993 bombings in Mumbai.

Here are some Bollywood reactions on Twitter:

MAHESH BHATT, film-maker "Heart Broken: Just heard that Sanjay Dutt has to go to jail for 5 years. I expected mercy! Alas it did not happen."

VISHAL DADLANI, music director "I stand with @duttsanjay, always will. He's my brother. He made mistakes, but he's served more than his time, in terms of mental stress."

KUNAL KOHLI, film-maker "The '93 blast case should NOT be made about Sanjay Dutt.The Real planners are sitting safely in Pakistan like Osama Bin Laden was."

AFTAB SHIVDASANI, actor "Sad to know the verdict on Sanjay Dutt, my heart goes out to him and his family..he was a fighter, is one and will always be one.."

DABBOO RATNANI, photographer "Shattered to Hear about @duttsanjay ...Love Him...He is Like My Elder Brother & has a Pure Heart of Gold. God give Him Strength"

KARAN JOHAR, film-maker "I am truly shattered to hear of Sanju's sentence...the nicest guy i have known just doesnt deserve this...my heart goes out to him...."

ARSHAD WARSI, actor "I am numb, I don't know what to say. Sanjay Dutt is not a criminal. This is too harsh a decision."

BIPASHA BASU, actor "Saddenned n shocked with the news about Sanjay Dutt's Jail sentence.Strength to him n his family."

PRITISH NANDY, media personality “I am amazed how ranters obfuscate issues. Sanjay Dutt goes to jail for possession of illegal arms. Not for the Mumbai blasts.”

(Compiled by India Online team; Editing by Tony Tharakan)