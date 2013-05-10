Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to go to prison next week after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking a review of his earlier jail sentence for firearms offences during the Mumbai blasts 20 years ago. Here are some key facts on Sanjay Dutt:

- Born on July 29, 1959 to India's superstar couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Dutt is known to have taken to drugs while still in high school.

- When his mother died shortly before the release of his first Hindi film "Rocky" in 1981, his addiction apparently worsened, followed by a series of flop films.

- The tall, muscular actor had a stint at a rehabilitation centre in the United States where he met his future wife, Richa Sharma. The couple married and had a child, but Sharma died of a brain tumour and Dutt lost custody of his daughter after a bitter legal wrangle with his in-laws.

- He returned to Bollywood in the early nineties. But his hit film "Khal Nayak" in 1993 coincided with his arrest on conspiracy charges in the serial blasts in Mumbai.

- Dutt won a Filmfare award for best actor in 2000 for his role as a gangster in the film "Vaastav"

- The actor resurrected his Bollywood career with "Munnabhai M.B.B.S." in 2003 playing a funny, do-gooder gangster. "Lage Raho Munnabhai", the second in the series in 2006, saw him espousing the non-violent principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

- Dutt's second marriage to model Rhea Pillai ended in divorce.

- Dutt was cleared of conspiracy charges but sentenced to six years in 2007 for receiving guns from gangsters involved in the bombings. He spent 18 months in jail and was out on bail.

- Dutt married longtime girlfriend Manyata in February 2008 in a low-key affair and fathered twins two years later.

- In 2009, the Supreme Court rejected a plea by the actor to contest the national elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow.

- The actor has millions of dollars riding on him in films under production including "Peekay" and "Unglee". His last film "Zila Ghaziabad" opened in cinemas in February and Dutt was supposed to reprise his role in the third "Munnabhai" film later this year.

Source: Reuters, IMDB