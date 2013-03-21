The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to five years in jail for getting guns from gangsters involved in the 1993 bombings in Mumbai.

Dutt issued the following statement later on Thursday.

"I have already suffered for 20 years and been in jail for 18 months. If they want me to suffer more I have to be strong. I am heart broken because today along with me, my 3 children and my wife and my family will undergo the punishment.

"I have always respected the judicial system and will continue to do so, even with tears in my eyes. I am going to complete all my films and won't let anyone down. I am overwhelmed by the support of my fans the industry people, the media and all the well wishers. They have always stood by me and supported me.

"I know in my heart that I have always been a good human being, respected the system and always been loyal to my country. My family is very emotional right now and I have to be strong for them. I am shattered and in emotional distress. I am sorry I can't come down and meet you all. God is great and he will guide me through this."