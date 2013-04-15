NEW DELHI Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has appealed to the Supreme Court asking for more time before serving the remainder of his prison term in a case linked to the 1993 Mumbai bombings, the actor's lawyer said on Monday.

Dutt, 53, has been on bail since 2007 when he appealed against an original sentence of six years for the illegal possession of weapons in a case linked to the attacks that killed 257 people.

In March, the Supreme Court rejected the actor's final appeal against his conviction but reduced his sentence to five years and ordered him to return to custody within four weeks. The actor was to surrender before April 18.

Dutt's lawyer Harish Salve told Reuters on Monday that he had filed the actor's plea but said he could not comment as the case was sub judice. The court is expected to respond on Tuesday.

Dutt had already spent 18 months in prison before being released on bail so he is expected to serve another 3-1/2 years.

The actor was the most high profile of 100 people involved in the Mumbai bombings trial. In 2007, he was cleared of conspiracy charges in the attacks but found guilty of illegal possession of an AK-56 rifle and a pistol which he claimed were to protect him and his family during a period of rioting in Mumbai.

