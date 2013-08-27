SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Citing weaker finances
amid reduced waste flow, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday lowered its rating on San Joaquin County, California's
2003 certificates of participation, issued for its Solid Waste
System Facilities Project, to 'BBB-plus' from 'A.'
Revenue from the county's solid waste system secures the
debt, S&P said in a statement, adding that its outlook for the
bonds is stable.
The two-notch downgrade "reflects our view of the solid
waste system's weakened financial profile," S&P credit analyst
Paula Costa said in the statement, adding that the stable
outlook "reflects our expectation that the recent improvement in
tonnage will enable system operations to support debt
obligations while sustaining good liquidity."