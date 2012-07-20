SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded about $1.4 billion of outstanding San Jose, California, airport revenue bonds, citing competition from San Francisco's airport and other factors.

In addition to lowering the debt to BBB-plus from A-minus, Fitch revised its outlook on the bonds to stable from negative.

Fitch noted that passenger traffic at the San Jose airport has been volatile due to competition from San Francisco's airport, enplanements are at levels not seen since 1995 and it has a moderately concentrated carrier base, with one airline accounting for about half of its traffic last year.

Fitch also said it is concerned about the San Jose airport's leverage, the likelihood it will use a majority of its unrestricted cash position to offset airline rate increases, and its reliance on parking revenue.

In addition, it said it is concerned about the airport's dependence on a customer and passenger charges and on concession revenues.