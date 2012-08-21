* Auditor also questions pension cost projection in bond
statements
* City says pension projections not overstated
* City says auditor confirms pension costs a fiscal
challenge
Aug 21 Multiple projections of public pension
costs may have confused voters in San Jose, California, who
approved a measure in June requiring current city employees to
contribute more to their retirement accounts, the state
auditor's office said on Tuesday.
The measure approved by California's third-largest city, at
a time when the costs of public pensions are coming under
increased scrutiny, would reduce pension benefits for employees
who do not increase contributions. The measure also requires
less-generous pension benefits for new city employees to help
rein in retirement expenses.
The state auditor's office in a report criticized
projections by San Jose of $400.7 million and $650 million in
retirement costs for its fiscal year 2015-2016.
"Reporting multiple retirement cost projections in a short
period may have caused confusion among the city's stakeholders
attempting to make informed decisions," the report said. "For
instance, it is unclear which retirement cost projection the
voters relied on, if any, when they voted for these changes."
The state auditor's office said San Jose's retirement costs
have increased significantly and appear to have crowded out
spending for nonpublic safety spending, but it questioned the
estimates by the city as to how much it would spend on pensions.
The city in 2011 "used one inadequately supported projection
that its annual contributions toward retirement costs would
increase to $400.7 million by fiscal year 2015-16 in three bond
statement documents that disclosed its financial condition to
potential creditors," the report said.
Additionally, Mayor Chuck Reed and certain city council
members cited a projection that San Jose's annual retirement
costs could rise to $650 million by fiscal year 2015-2016, a
projection "that our actuarial consultant determined was
unsupported and likely overstated," the report said.
The auditor's office said San Jose's pension costs in
fiscal 2015-2016 would be $320.1 million when assumptions
approved by the boards of the city's two pension funds are taken
into consideration.
In a letter to the auditor's office, San Jose's city manager
said a professional actuary in the city's Department of
Retirement Services developed the $400.7 million projection.
The $650 million projection was not an official forecast but
a scenario discussed by city officials early last year and cited
earlier this year by local media, the city manager said, adding
the projection was not used for labor talks or budget purposes.
The city manager said San Jose disagrees that the
projections were out of line, noting they "evolved over a nearly
two-year period."
The city manager added that 23 percent of San Jose's general
fund base budget is being used to pay for retirement benefits
and that its annual retirement costs have increased to $245
million from $73 million over the past decade.
Reed in a statement said the auditor's report "confirmed
what San Jose residents know from experience: San Jose is facing
real financial challenges and increasing retirement costs have
forced us to make significant cuts to core city services."
"I appreciate the auditor's recommendations for clearly
reporting retirement cost information," Reed said. "In fact, the
City of San Jose already does this and will continue to do so
for both official projections and any estimates developed by its
professional staff."